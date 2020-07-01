2624 N 80TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Location! Location!! Location!!! 4 bedroom/3 Bath home plus Game Room that's FULLY FURNISHED in Scottsdale's highly desired Village Grove Neighborhood.Open floor plan with hardwood floors,custom paint,nice size rooms,upgraded kitchen with a large oversized quartz island and premium stainless steel appliances. The resort-style backyard opens to a nice covered patio,manicured lawn, tons of pavers, fire pit area, new heated pool and spa that's set up perfect for entertaining. This property was designed and furnished with taste. Less than 2 miles from Old Town Scottsdale, Parks and Events. Come enjoy the resort lifestyle living in Scottsdale.Due to covid19, owner is requiring face mask and limited time frames.