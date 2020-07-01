All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

2624 N 80TH Place

2624 North 80th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2624 North 80th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location! Location!! Location!!! 4 bedroom/3 Bath home plus Game Room that's FULLY FURNISHED in Scottsdale's highly desired Village Grove Neighborhood.Open floor plan with hardwood floors,custom paint,nice size rooms,upgraded kitchen with a large oversized quartz island and premium stainless steel appliances. The resort-style backyard opens to a nice covered patio,manicured lawn, tons of pavers, fire pit area, new heated pool and spa that's set up perfect for entertaining. This property was designed and furnished with taste. Less than 2 miles from Old Town Scottsdale, Parks and Events. Come enjoy the resort lifestyle living in Scottsdale.Due to covid19, owner is requiring face mask and limited time frames.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 N 80TH Place have any available units?
2624 N 80TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 N 80TH Place have?
Some of 2624 N 80TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 N 80TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2624 N 80TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 N 80TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2624 N 80TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2624 N 80TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 2624 N 80TH Place offers parking.
Does 2624 N 80TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 N 80TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 N 80TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 2624 N 80TH Place has a pool.
Does 2624 N 80TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2624 N 80TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 N 80TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 N 80TH Place has units with dishwashers.

