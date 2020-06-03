All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 2607 N 71st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2607 N 71st St
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:35 AM

2607 N 71st St

2607 North 71st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2607 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a great location near Old Town Scottsdale. Includes refrigerator, Stove and dishwasher and indoor laundry. 2 car carport, RV gate and large back yard. Please call for dogs. No cats please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 N 71st St have any available units?
2607 N 71st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 N 71st St have?
Some of 2607 N 71st St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 N 71st St currently offering any rent specials?
2607 N 71st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 N 71st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 N 71st St is pet friendly.
Does 2607 N 71st St offer parking?
Yes, 2607 N 71st St offers parking.
Does 2607 N 71st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 N 71st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 N 71st St have a pool?
No, 2607 N 71st St does not have a pool.
Does 2607 N 71st St have accessible units?
No, 2607 N 71st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 N 71st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 N 71st St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College