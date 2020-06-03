2607 N 71st St

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a great location near Old Town Scottsdale. Includes refrigerator, Stove and dishwasher and indoor laundry. 2 car carport, RV gate and large back yard. Please call for dogs. No cats please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
