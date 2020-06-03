2607 N 71st St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a great location near Old Town Scottsdale. Includes refrigerator, Stove and dishwasher and indoor laundry. 2 car carport, RV gate and large back yard. Please call for dogs. No cats please.