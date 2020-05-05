Rent Calculator
Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:13 AM
1 of 58
25150 N WINDY WALK Drive
25150 North Windy Walk Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
25150 North Windy Walk Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
FABULOUS SUNSETS ASYOU SIT ON THE HIGH PATIO WITH,MOUNTAIN VIEWS,CITY LIGHTS ALL THIS IVERLOOKIG THE GREEN GOLF COURSE. GATED TROON COUNTRY CLUB2 MASTERS OUTSTANDING BALCONY VIEWS 2 FIREPLACES
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have any available units?
25150 N WINDY WALK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have?
Some of 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25150 N WINDY WALK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive offer parking?
No, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive has a pool.
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have accessible units?
No, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive has units with dishwashers.
