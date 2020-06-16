All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:35 PM

25150 N WINDY WALK Drive

25150 N Windy Walk Dr · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

25150 N Windy Walk Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
FABULOUS SUNSETS ASYOU SIT ON THE HIGH PATIO WITH,MOUNTAIN VIEWS,CITY LIGHTS ALL THIS IVERLOOKIG THE GREEN GOLF COURSE. GATED TROON COUNTRY CLUB2 MASTERS OUTSTANDING BALCONY VIEWS 2 FIREPLACES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have any available units?
25150 N WINDY WALK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have?
Some of 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25150 N WINDY WALK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive offer parking?
No, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive has a pool.
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have accessible units?
No, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25150 N WINDY WALK Drive has units with dishwashers.
