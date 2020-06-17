All apartments in Scottsdale
24924 N 118TH Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

24924 N 118TH Place

24924 North 118th Place · (602) 370-3465
Location

24924 North 118th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
media room
THIS IS A SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $9,995 per month) (May, Oct - Dec $8,500 per month) (June - Sept $6,000 per month). Super private Troon area hilltop custom home. Your first step in the door flows into the spacious great room and PINNACLE PEAK mountain fills all of the windows. No better view for the money... with warm stacked stone fireplace. Huge windows throughout offer natural light and stunning mountain views. separate master suites one on main level additional large bedroom, 3.5 BA, and media room w/ wet bar and slider to back patio. Gorgeous backyard with large putting green and natural boulder waterfall flowing into the wide lagoon pool with beach entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24924 N 118TH Place have any available units?
24924 N 118TH Place has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24924 N 118TH Place have?
Some of 24924 N 118TH Place's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24924 N 118TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
24924 N 118TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24924 N 118TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 24924 N 118TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24924 N 118TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 24924 N 118TH Place does offer parking.
Does 24924 N 118TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24924 N 118TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24924 N 118TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 24924 N 118TH Place has a pool.
Does 24924 N 118TH Place have accessible units?
No, 24924 N 118TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24924 N 118TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24924 N 118TH Place has units with dishwashers.
