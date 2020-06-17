24924 N 118TH Place

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage media room

THIS IS A SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $9,995 per month) (May, Oct - Dec $8,500 per month) (June - Sept $6,000 per month). Super private Troon area hilltop custom home. Your first step in the door flows into the spacious great room and PINNACLE PEAK mountain fills all of the windows. No better view for the money... with warm stacked stone fireplace. Huge windows throughout offer natural light and stunning mountain views. separate master suites one on main level additional large bedroom, 3.5 BA, and media room w/ wet bar and slider to back patio. Gorgeous backyard with large putting green and natural boulder waterfall flowing into the wide lagoon pool with beach entry.