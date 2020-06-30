All apartments in Scottsdale
24841 N 75TH Way

24841 North 75th Way · No Longer Available
Location

24841 North 75th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24841 N 75TH Way have any available units?
24841 N 75TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24841 N 75TH Way have?
Some of 24841 N 75TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24841 N 75TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
24841 N 75TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24841 N 75TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 24841 N 75TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24841 N 75TH Way offer parking?
No, 24841 N 75TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 24841 N 75TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24841 N 75TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24841 N 75TH Way have a pool?
No, 24841 N 75TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 24841 N 75TH Way have accessible units?
No, 24841 N 75TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24841 N 75TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24841 N 75TH Way has units with dishwashers.

