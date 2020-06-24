Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 24583 N 116TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
24583 N 116TH Street
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24583 N 116TH Street
24583 North 116th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
24583 North 116th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
available MARCH ONLY ALSO AVAILABLE BY THE WEEK 3000 PER WEEK FOR tHE WEEK OF MARCH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24583 N 116TH Street have any available units?
24583 N 116TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 24583 N 116TH Street have?
Some of 24583 N 116TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24583 N 116TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
24583 N 116TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24583 N 116TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 24583 N 116TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 24583 N 116TH Street offer parking?
No, 24583 N 116TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 24583 N 116TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24583 N 116TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24583 N 116TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 24583 N 116TH Street has a pool.
Does 24583 N 116TH Street have accessible units?
No, 24583 N 116TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24583 N 116TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24583 N 116TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College