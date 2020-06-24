All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:24 AM

24565 N 75th Way

24565 North 75th Way · No Longer Available
Location

24565 North 75th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
CALL MELISSA WITH ANY SHOWING REQUESTS 602-919-9498. Great 4BD, 2BA, plus den/office in greatly desired North Scottsdale. Home shows like a model with upgraded kitchen: granite counters, stainless steel appliances- fridge included. Large master bedroom with remodeled bath features onyx & travertine (updated 2014), walk-in showers with body sprays. Ceramic tile through-out with carpet in bedrooms, decorative columns and crown molding in living room. Built-in entertainment storage in living room. Extra storage cabinets in laundry and garage, washer/dryer included. Great backyard- large covered patio, Pebbletech fenced pool, low-maintenance faux-grassy play area. Great neighbors & schools! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS DO NOT TRY TO SHOW WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24565 N 75th Way have any available units?
24565 N 75th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24565 N 75th Way have?
Some of 24565 N 75th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24565 N 75th Way currently offering any rent specials?
24565 N 75th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24565 N 75th Way pet-friendly?
No, 24565 N 75th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24565 N 75th Way offer parking?
Yes, 24565 N 75th Way offers parking.
Does 24565 N 75th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24565 N 75th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24565 N 75th Way have a pool?
Yes, 24565 N 75th Way has a pool.
Does 24565 N 75th Way have accessible units?
No, 24565 N 75th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24565 N 75th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24565 N 75th Way has units with dishwashers.
