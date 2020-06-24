24565 N 75th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

CALL MELISSA WITH ANY SHOWING REQUESTS 602-919-9498. Great 4BD, 2BA, plus den/office in greatly desired North Scottsdale. Home shows like a model with upgraded kitchen: granite counters, stainless steel appliances- fridge included. Large master bedroom with remodeled bath features onyx & travertine (updated 2014), walk-in showers with body sprays. Ceramic tile through-out with carpet in bedrooms, decorative columns and crown molding in living room. Built-in entertainment storage in living room. Extra storage cabinets in laundry and garage, washer/dryer included. Great backyard- large covered patio, Pebbletech fenced pool, low-maintenance faux-grassy play area. Great neighbors & schools! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS DO NOT TRY TO SHOW WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT!!