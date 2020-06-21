All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019

24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way

24350 North Whispering Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

24350 North Whispering Ridge Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
There aren't enough words to describe this remarkable home. Set on the side of Troon Mountain hiking is just out your door. The heated community pool is a stones throw away and the views from nearly every room in the home are breath taking.As you enter the home you will be amazed. This grand but welcoming space opens to the formal living room ahead. Here you will find a great space to entertain or relax. There are multiple sitting areas, gas fireplace, bar, and flat screen TV. All furnishings and decor have been well thought out and of great quality. Set off this space is the entry to the more casual but equally as beautiful living room. Sit back and enjoy panoramic views on the plush sectional. this great room concept feeds right into the highly upgraded kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way have any available units?
24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way have?
Some of 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way pet-friendly?
No, 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way offer parking?
No, 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way does not offer parking.
Does 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way have a pool?
Yes, 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way has a pool.
Does 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way have accessible units?
No, 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24350 N WHISPERING RIDGE Way has units with dishwashers.
