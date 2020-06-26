All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

23742 N 77th St

23742 North 77th Street · No Longer Available
Location

23742 North 77th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prestigious gated North Scottsdale Community-La Vista. Single story, open great room floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, gorgeous stoned island with top of the line granite and beautiful cabinetry. Stone fireplace with custom entertainment center. Plantation shutters, custom paint, travertine showers. Awesome!!

$50 Application Fee Per adult
$235 Administration Fee
1.75% Rental Tax
2.15% Monthly Admin
$250/$350/$500 1/2/3 Per Pet Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23742 N 77th St have any available units?
23742 N 77th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23742 N 77th St have?
Some of 23742 N 77th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23742 N 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
23742 N 77th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23742 N 77th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23742 N 77th St is pet friendly.
Does 23742 N 77th St offer parking?
Yes, 23742 N 77th St offers parking.
Does 23742 N 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23742 N 77th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23742 N 77th St have a pool?
No, 23742 N 77th St does not have a pool.
Does 23742 N 77th St have accessible units?
No, 23742 N 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 23742 N 77th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23742 N 77th St has units with dishwashers.
