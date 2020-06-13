Rent Calculator
Scottsdale, AZ
/
23575 N 73 Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23575 N 73 Place
23575 N 73rd Pl
·
No Longer Available
Location
23575 N 73rd Pl, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained home, on cul de sac, near shopping, restaurants, 101 freeway, private, quiet, huge yard, with citrus trees, covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23575 N 73 Place have any available units?
23575 N 73 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23575 N 73 Place have?
Some of 23575 N 73 Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23575 N 73 Place currently offering any rent specials?
23575 N 73 Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23575 N 73 Place pet-friendly?
No, 23575 N 73 Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 23575 N 73 Place offer parking?
Yes, 23575 N 73 Place does offer parking.
Does 23575 N 73 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23575 N 73 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23575 N 73 Place have a pool?
No, 23575 N 73 Place does not have a pool.
Does 23575 N 73 Place have accessible units?
No, 23575 N 73 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23575 N 73 Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23575 N 73 Place has units with dishwashers.
