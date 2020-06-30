Rent Calculator
23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:04 AM
23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road
23026 North Las Lavatas Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
23026 North Las Lavatas Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Available now! Clean, custom home available for rent. Excellent neighborhood and location. Pool!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road have any available units?
23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
Is 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road pet-friendly?
No, 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road offer parking?
No, 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road does not offer parking.
Does 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road have a pool?
Yes, 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road has a pool.
Does 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road have accessible units?
No, 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
