Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

21559 N 74TH Way

21559 North 74th Way · No Longer Available
Location

21559 North 74th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous floor plan with 3 bedrooms and den, 2 baths & 2.5 car garage! Updated Bathrooms (18 inch tile flooring) and. Kitchen with stained white cabinets, hardware, island, silestone, stainless steel appliances and sink. Low or NO maintenance front and backyard! Backyard has multiple seating areas perfect for entertaining along with built-in BBQ, mini fridge and firepit. Best location! Close to Grayhawk amenities with golf courses, resturaunts, walking paths, parks and shopping. This home is walking distance to the Grayhawk Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21559 N 74TH Way have any available units?
21559 N 74TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21559 N 74TH Way have?
Some of 21559 N 74TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21559 N 74TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
21559 N 74TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21559 N 74TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 21559 N 74TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 21559 N 74TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 21559 N 74TH Way offers parking.
Does 21559 N 74TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21559 N 74TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21559 N 74TH Way have a pool?
No, 21559 N 74TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 21559 N 74TH Way have accessible units?
No, 21559 N 74TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21559 N 74TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21559 N 74TH Way has units with dishwashers.

