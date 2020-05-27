21559 N 74TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Fabulous floor plan with 3 bedrooms and den, 2 baths & 2.5 car garage! Updated Bathrooms (18 inch tile flooring) and. Kitchen with stained white cabinets, hardware, island, silestone, stainless steel appliances and sink. Low or NO maintenance front and backyard! Backyard has multiple seating areas perfect for entertaining along with built-in BBQ, mini fridge and firepit. Best location! Close to Grayhawk amenities with golf courses, resturaunts, walking paths, parks and shopping. This home is walking distance to the Grayhawk Elementary school.