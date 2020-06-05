All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20880 N 112TH Street

20880 North 112th Street
Location

20880 North 112th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Elegant Masterpiece perched on the mountain side in the Upper Canyon sits on 2 + acres w breathtaking panoramic city light, mountain & sunset views. Entertainer's delight w a wall of glass doors that open the great room to the outdoor living spaces for abundant entertaining. Intimate private dining room with butlers pantry. Romantic master suite w fireplace on main level w his & her vanities & closets. Upstairs incl 3 guest en suites and library/study. Large two bedroom en-suite guest casita and multiple courtyards. Detached private office w fireplace stunning views. Outdoor amenities incl heated pool & spa, outdoor fireplace, covered BBQ & bar, multiple patios, and pool bath & shower. Finest finishes throughout. This is a must see with the best views in the valley. Furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20880 N 112TH Street have any available units?
20880 N 112TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20880 N 112TH Street have?
Some of 20880 N 112TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20880 N 112TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
20880 N 112TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20880 N 112TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 20880 N 112TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20880 N 112TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 20880 N 112TH Street offers parking.
Does 20880 N 112TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20880 N 112TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20880 N 112TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 20880 N 112TH Street has a pool.
Does 20880 N 112TH Street have accessible units?
No, 20880 N 112TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20880 N 112TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20880 N 112TH Street has units with dishwashers.
