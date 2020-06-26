All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 20242 N 83RD Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
20242 N 83RD Place
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

20242 N 83RD Place

20242 North 83rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20242 North 83rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Highly Desired Grayhawk - Private and Perfect Split Floor Plan - Situated at the End of a Cult De Sac Along Side Common Area and No Homes Directly Behind - No Steps - 3BR - 2.5BA Plus Study/Den & Flex Room - Split 3 Car Garage 2 + 1 - Open, Flowing Floorplan. - Kitchen Opens to Breakfast Room/Family Room and Gas Cooking - Living/Dining Room Offers Gas Fireplaces - Master Suite Features Dual Walk-In Closets, Jetted Soaking Tub, Spacious Custom Shower, Waterfall Pool - Built in BBQ - Paver Drive

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20242 N 83RD Place have any available units?
20242 N 83RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20242 N 83RD Place have?
Some of 20242 N 83RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20242 N 83RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
20242 N 83RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20242 N 83RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 20242 N 83RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20242 N 83RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 20242 N 83RD Place offers parking.
Does 20242 N 83RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20242 N 83RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20242 N 83RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 20242 N 83RD Place has a pool.
Does 20242 N 83RD Place have accessible units?
No, 20242 N 83RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20242 N 83RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20242 N 83RD Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College