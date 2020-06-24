Rent Calculator
20100 N 78TH Street
20100 N 78TH Street
20100 N 78th
·
No Longer Available
Location
20100 N 78th, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Grayhawk amenities, Nicely furnished condo located close to Pool & Fitness Center. Split bedrooms + office area! Great patio, grills located close by. Seasonal months January - May $2500 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20100 N 78TH Street have any available units?
20100 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20100 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 20100 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20100 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
20100 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20100 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 20100 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 20100 N 78TH Street offer parking?
No, 20100 N 78TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 20100 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20100 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20100 N 78TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 20100 N 78TH Street has a pool.
Does 20100 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 20100 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20100 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20100 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
