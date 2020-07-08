All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209

20100 North 78th Place · No Longer Available
Location

20100 North 78th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location, Location!
A Gated community, The Edge Townhomes at Scottsdale is the answer to all of your needs. With the perfect location for work, school or fun and adventure. We are located within minutes of public transportation, 101 and i51 and some of the city's finest desert golf courses, including TPC Scottsdale, The Boulders, Troon North, Kierland, Grayhawk and Legend Trail. The McDowell Mountains and Pinnacle Peak anchor North Scottsdale's scenic landscape and form a breathtaking backdrop for several signature Scottsdale experiences.
Go explore all of what North Scottsdale has to offer! With more than 60 miles of shared-use trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding, Scottsdale's McDowell Sonoran Preserve is a must-see destination for outdoor enthusiasts. For one-of-a-kind boutiques as well as some of your favorite national brands, head to the open-air retail meccas of Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.
Learn more information about this community at www.theedgeatgrayhawk.com

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/20100-n-78th-pl-24 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 have any available units?
20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 currently offering any rent specials?
20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 pet-friendly?
No, 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 offer parking?
No, 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 does not offer parking.
Does 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 have a pool?
No, 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 does not have a pool.
Does 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 have accessible units?
No, 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 does not have accessible units.
Does 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20100 N 78th Pl Unit: 1209 does not have units with air conditioning.

