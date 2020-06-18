All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

19777 N 76TH Street

19777 North 76th Street · (623) 910-4212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19777 North 76th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3227 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath luxury condo with balcony, eat-in kitchen, large family room with balcony access, fireplace, washer and dryer in the unit, and 1 car garage. The Venu at Grayhawk has full amenities community including: Concierge Service, Gourmet Chef and Model Kitchen, 20-seat theater, Wine Storage, Coffee Bar, Lounge, Media Room, Pool Tables, Private Spa Room with Spa Services, 3000 Sq Ft Workout Facility, Activity Van, Mountain Bike Rental, Use of watercraft at Bartlett Lake, and an Extensive Event Calendar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19777 N 76TH Street have any available units?
19777 N 76TH Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19777 N 76TH Street have?
Some of 19777 N 76TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19777 N 76TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
19777 N 76TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19777 N 76TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 19777 N 76TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19777 N 76TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 19777 N 76TH Street does offer parking.
Does 19777 N 76TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19777 N 76TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19777 N 76TH Street have a pool?
No, 19777 N 76TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 19777 N 76TH Street have accessible units?
No, 19777 N 76TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19777 N 76TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19777 N 76TH Street has units with dishwashers.
