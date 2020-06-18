19777 N 76TH Street

Amenities
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath luxury condo with balcony, eat-in kitchen, large family room with balcony access, fireplace, washer and dryer in the unit, and 1 car garage. The Venu at Grayhawk has full amenities community including: Concierge Service, Gourmet Chef and Model Kitchen, 20-seat theater, Wine Storage, Coffee Bar, Lounge, Media Room, Pool Tables, Private Spa Room with Spa Services, 3000 Sq Ft Workout Facility, Activity Van, Mountain Bike Rental, Use of watercraft at Bartlett Lake, and an Extensive Event Calendar.