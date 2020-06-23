All apartments in Scottsdale
19777 N 76TH Street
19777 N 76TH Street

Location

19777 N 76th, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Fully Furnished in This Resort Style Setting, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with 1 Car Detached Garage and 1 Extra Parking Space, All Appliances including Microwave, Neutral Carpet Throughout, Perfect Location to Green Belt, Greatroom and Both Pools, Pantry, Walk in Closet in Master, 9ft Ceilings, Patio, Laundry w Full Size Washer & Dryer. Edge/Venu Amenities: Concierge, Two Fitness Centers, 4 Resort Style Pools, 3 Hot Tubs, 2 Great Rooms, Business Center, WIFI, Gas Grills, Outdoor Fireplaces, 2 Clubhouse Game Rooms, 2 Movie Theaters, Resident Chef, Monthly Events & More. Buyer to Verify all Material Facts and Measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19777 N 76TH Street have any available units?
19777 N 76TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19777 N 76TH Street have?
Some of 19777 N 76TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19777 N 76TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
19777 N 76TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19777 N 76TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 19777 N 76TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19777 N 76TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 19777 N 76TH Street does offer parking.
Does 19777 N 76TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19777 N 76TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19777 N 76TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 19777 N 76TH Street has a pool.
Does 19777 N 76TH Street have accessible units?
No, 19777 N 76TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19777 N 76TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19777 N 76TH Street has units with dishwashers.
