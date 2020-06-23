19777 N 76TH Street

Amenities

Fully Furnished in This Resort Style Setting, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with 1 Car Detached Garage and 1 Extra Parking Space, All Appliances including Microwave, Neutral Carpet Throughout, Perfect Location to Green Belt, Greatroom and Both Pools, Pantry, Walk in Closet in Master, 9ft Ceilings, Patio, Laundry w Full Size Washer & Dryer. Edge/Venu Amenities: Concierge, Two Fitness Centers, 4 Resort Style Pools, 3 Hot Tubs, 2 Great Rooms, Business Center, WIFI, Gas Grills, Outdoor Fireplaces, 2 Clubhouse Game Rooms, 2 Movie Theaters, Resident Chef, Monthly Events & More. Buyer to Verify all Material Facts and Measurements.