Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:21 AM
19700 N 76TH Street
19700 N 76th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
19700 N 76th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Now rented through April 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19700 N 76TH Street have any available units?
19700 N 76TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19700 N 76TH Street have?
Some of 19700 N 76TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19700 N 76TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
19700 N 76TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19700 N 76TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 19700 N 76TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 19700 N 76TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 19700 N 76TH Street offers parking.
Does 19700 N 76TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19700 N 76TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19700 N 76TH Street have a pool?
No, 19700 N 76TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 19700 N 76TH Street have accessible units?
No, 19700 N 76TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19700 N 76TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19700 N 76TH Street has units with dishwashers.
