Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
19487 N 101ST Street
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

19487 N 101ST Street

19487 North 101st Street · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19487 North 101st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Silverleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous carved wood beams, fresh interior paint, stone finishes and flooring. Huge center island kitchen with Viking gas 6 burner range, Viking 3ft/3ft fridge and freezer. Has a dedicated office/library, theater room, main floor master bedroom with spa like master bath, large loft that is open to the great room below. Casita with full bath and separate entrance, large sparkling pool. Updated landscaping for enjoyable Arizona outdoor living and backs to a gorgeous neighborhood water feature and stream. Very serene and peaceful. Located inside the much desired Silverleaf Horseshoe Canyon gate and within close proximity to parks, clubhouse and more.Property is also listed for sale. MLS # 5738599

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19487 N 101ST Street have any available units?
19487 N 101ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19487 N 101ST Street have?
Some of 19487 N 101ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19487 N 101ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
19487 N 101ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19487 N 101ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 19487 N 101ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19487 N 101ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 19487 N 101ST Street offers parking.
Does 19487 N 101ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19487 N 101ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19487 N 101ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 19487 N 101ST Street has a pool.
Does 19487 N 101ST Street have accessible units?
No, 19487 N 101ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19487 N 101ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19487 N 101ST Street has units with dishwashers.

