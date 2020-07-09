19487 N 101ST Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous carved wood beams, fresh interior paint, stone finishes and flooring. Huge center island kitchen with Viking gas 6 burner range, Viking 3ft/3ft fridge and freezer. Has a dedicated office/library, theater room, main floor master bedroom with spa like master bath, large loft that is open to the great room below. Casita with full bath and separate entrance, large sparkling pool. Updated landscaping for enjoyable Arizona outdoor living and backs to a gorgeous neighborhood water feature and stream. Very serene and peaceful. Located inside the much desired Silverleaf Horseshoe Canyon gate and within close proximity to parks, clubhouse and more.Property is also listed for sale. MLS # 5738599