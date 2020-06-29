All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
18920 North 89th Way
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

18920 North 89th Way

18920 North 89th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18920 North 89th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Upgraded Patio Home in the heart of North Scottsdale! Just minutes away from the TPC,
Scottsdale, and many dining and entertainment options. Vaulted ceilings elevate the spacious open floor plan. This home has newer cabinetry throughout, which are complemented by the travertine flooring and granite counter tops! Total carefree living, the HOA even takes care of your front yard, & this home is just a few steps from the community pool and spa. The landscaping is low maintenance and renders that peaceful outdoor feeling of the Sonoran desert. Two car garage with storage cabinets. Culdesac Lot. Located in the CHARMING NEIGHBORHOOD OF THE CASITAS IN IRONWOOD VILLAGE Pets considered with additional deposit.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pets may be considered.

Text/call Barb for more info 602-369-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18920 North 89th Way have any available units?
18920 North 89th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18920 North 89th Way have?
Some of 18920 North 89th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18920 North 89th Way currently offering any rent specials?
18920 North 89th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18920 North 89th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18920 North 89th Way is pet friendly.
Does 18920 North 89th Way offer parking?
Yes, 18920 North 89th Way offers parking.
Does 18920 North 89th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18920 North 89th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18920 North 89th Way have a pool?
Yes, 18920 North 89th Way has a pool.
Does 18920 North 89th Way have accessible units?
No, 18920 North 89th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18920 North 89th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18920 North 89th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
