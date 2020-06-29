18920 North 89th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Upgraded Patio Home in the heart of North Scottsdale! Just minutes away from the TPC,

Scottsdale, and many dining and entertainment options. Vaulted ceilings elevate the spacious open floor plan. This home has newer cabinetry throughout, which are complemented by the travertine flooring and granite counter tops! Total carefree living, the HOA even takes care of your front yard, & this home is just a few steps from the community pool and spa. The landscaping is low maintenance and renders that peaceful outdoor feeling of the Sonoran desert. Two car garage with storage cabinets. Culdesac Lot. Located in the CHARMING NEIGHBORHOOD OF THE CASITAS IN IRONWOOD VILLAGE Pets considered with additional deposit.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pets may be considered.



Text/call Barb for more info 602-369-6116



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



