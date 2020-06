Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities green community parking pool

~Showings available starting 4/15/19~ Luxury Monterey built home located in the private gated neighborhood of DC Ranch. Premier corner lot is close to a lush green community park. This floor plan offers a large kitchen that is detailed with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs the master retreat, and 3 guest bedrooms. The downstairs bedroom has a full en-suite. Perfect opportunity to enjoy the luxurious DC Ranch lifestyle.