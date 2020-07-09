Rent Calculator
18311 N 93RD Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM
1 of 1
18311 N 93RD Street
18311 North 93rd Street
·
No Longer Available
18311 North 93rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 18311 N 93RD Street have any available units?
18311 N 93RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18311 N 93RD Street have?
Some of 18311 N 93RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18311 N 93RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
18311 N 93RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18311 N 93RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 18311 N 93RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 18311 N 93RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 18311 N 93RD Street offers parking.
Does 18311 N 93RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18311 N 93RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18311 N 93RD Street have a pool?
No, 18311 N 93RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 18311 N 93RD Street have accessible units?
No, 18311 N 93RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18311 N 93RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18311 N 93RD Street has units with dishwashers.
