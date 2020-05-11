1801 N 73RD Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Owner looking for a 6-8 month lease. Lease end date to be November 30th. Enjoy everything the Scottsdale area lifestyle has to offer. This beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath home. New tankless water heater, HVAC updates, new windows, a complete electrical upgrade, stainless appliances & more! This open floor plan has plenty of space to entertain both indoors and out. Gorgeous backyard for entertaining with a large covered patio, new onsite storage shed, irrigation system & sod installed. Located on a corner lot close to Tempe & Old Town Scottsdale.