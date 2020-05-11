All apartments in Scottsdale
1801 N 73RD Place
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:19 AM

1801 N 73RD Place

1801 North 73rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

1801 North 73rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Owner looking for a 6-8 month lease. Lease end date to be November 30th. Enjoy everything the Scottsdale area lifestyle has to offer. This beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath home. New tankless water heater, HVAC updates, new windows, a complete electrical upgrade, stainless appliances & more! This open floor plan has plenty of space to entertain both indoors and out. Gorgeous backyard for entertaining with a large covered patio, new onsite storage shed, irrigation system & sod installed. Located on a corner lot close to Tempe & Old Town Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 N 73RD Place have any available units?
1801 N 73RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 N 73RD Place have?
Some of 1801 N 73RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 N 73RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
1801 N 73RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 N 73RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 1801 N 73RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1801 N 73RD Place offer parking?
No, 1801 N 73RD Place does not offer parking.
Does 1801 N 73RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 N 73RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 N 73RD Place have a pool?
No, 1801 N 73RD Place does not have a pool.
Does 1801 N 73RD Place have accessible units?
No, 1801 N 73RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 N 73RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 N 73RD Place has units with dishwashers.
