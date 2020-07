Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Charming 3 bedroom + bonus room, 2 bath home located minutes away from Old Town Scottsdale with endless restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Recent upgrades include remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, custom back splash, added storage cabinets/hutch in entry, newer A/C and water heater. NO carpet, all tile and and wood like floors throughout. Large back yard and covered car port.