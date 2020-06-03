All apartments in Scottsdale
1652 North 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1652 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming South Scottsdale cutie. Great for location for roommates. Tastefully decorated with all new furnishings. Be the first to use this 2bd 2ba unit which has plenty of space to grow. Close to ASU and Tempe Silicon Valley.
Pet-Friendly with great small side yard. Inside unit fresh paint, new tile in bathrooms and new quartz countertops in the kitchen. Fully Furnished and ready to move in. Great location for traveling nurses and business traveler. Location very close to North Scottsdale, Tempe and Chandler. Fully Furnished unit with all the amenities. 2 Car Garage. Large bedrooms with nightstands and dressers. Shared W/D in the garage. Closed in garage.
Lock in these great fall rates for winter. Available for April 1, 2020 for $1950 and May for $1900 June $1600 July $1600
Discount for longer stay to $1500 per month if stay is 4 months or more.
Call for your private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 87th Street have any available units?
1652 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 1652 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1652 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 87th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 87th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1652 87th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1652 87th Street offers parking.
Does 1652 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1652 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 87th Street have a pool?
No, 1652 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1652 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 1652 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1652 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1652 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1652 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
