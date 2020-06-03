1652 87th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming South Scottsdale cutie. Great for location for roommates. Tastefully decorated with all new furnishings. Be the first to use this 2bd 2ba unit which has plenty of space to grow. Close to ASU and Tempe Silicon Valley.

Pet-Friendly with great small side yard. Inside unit fresh paint, new tile in bathrooms and new quartz countertops in the kitchen. Fully Furnished and ready to move in. Great location for traveling nurses and business traveler. Location very close to North Scottsdale, Tempe and Chandler. Fully Furnished unit with all the amenities. 2 Car Garage. Large bedrooms with nightstands and dressers. Shared W/D in the garage. Closed in garage.

Lock in these great fall rates for winter. Available for April 1, 2020 for $1950 and May for $1900 June $1600 July $1600

Discount for longer stay to $1500 per month if stay is 4 months or more.

Call for your private showing