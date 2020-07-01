All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:12 PM

1650 North 87th Terrace

1650 North 87th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1650 North 87th Terrace, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this nicely renovated 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo! Open and spacious. Lovely kitchen. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (With owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 North 87th Terrace have any available units?
1650 North 87th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 1650 North 87th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1650 North 87th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 North 87th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 North 87th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1650 North 87th Terrace offer parking?
No, 1650 North 87th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1650 North 87th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 North 87th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 North 87th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1650 North 87th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1650 North 87th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1650 North 87th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 North 87th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 North 87th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 North 87th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 North 87th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

