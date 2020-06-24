15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly

Dakota Delight @ McDowell Mt - Fantastic 2BR 2Bath Condo at McDowell Mountain with WiFi, Fireplace, Washer, and Dryer



This Vacation Rental is a perfect summer getaway! Here are the Seasonal Weekly/Month rental rates for this unit(USD):



May-Sept: $536 weekly/ $1403 monthly;

October: $728 weekly/ $1521 monthly;

November: $840 weekly/ $1534 monthly;

December: $812 weekly/ $1610 monthly;

January: $1148 weekly/ 2722 monthly;

February: $1708 weekly/ $4656 monthly;

March: $1708 weekly/ $6832 monthly;

April: $1708 weekly/ $4656 monthly;



These are base rates and don't included taxes, fees, holiday or special event rates. These rates are subject to change. Please contact us with your travel dates and we will send you a quote. Restrictions Apply.



Fun Fresh, chic, new condo at Dakota in N Scottsdale. Master bedroom features a king bed, 2nd Bedroom has a queen bed. Both have full bathrooms with Tub/Shower combos. The unit is also equipped with multiple LED screen TVs. The unit has an assigned covered parking space as well as plenty of uncovered guest parking. Rentals over 21 days or more in April - Oct guests are required to pay a $500 utility deposit. Come enjoy what most visitors to Scottsdale only hope to. Stay in the Dakota Community, offered by Padzu.



Located in the heart of North Scottsdale, Dakota at McDowell Mountain Ranch offers luxury living close to an array of extraordinary shops, restaurants and entertainment. Play a round of golf at any of the challenging public golf courses or take a leisurely stroll on miles of lighted biking/walking paths connecting to the McDowell Mountain Preserve Trails. And with the Pima/Loop 101 Freeway just moments away, the entire Valley is within an easy commute. The community features 3 swimming pools, hot tubs, BBQs, and onsite GYM. All of our units proudly feature Lucid Memory Foam mattresses (new in 2018). Padzu is Scottsdales premier short term rental management company and we proudly manage 5 units here in the Dakota community. We offer both 1 and 2 bed rentals for your convenience.



Pets required registration before arrival and there is $150 pet rent fee for each pet. You will be required to pay a $125 - $250 cleaning fee depending on length of stay, $99 non-refundable damage waiver and a security deposit starting at $500. The length of your stay and the size of the unit will determine the amount of the security deposit.



The Security Deposit is to cover any electricity bills over $100/month. The owner will pay up to $100 of the bill. This is only applied to tenants whose stay is 25+ days during the summer months of May-October. Anything we do not use, we refund back to you after you check out.



(RLNE4012024)