Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy.
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy.

15850 North Thompson Peak Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

15850 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Dakota Delight @ McDowell Mt - Fantastic 2BR 2Bath Condo at McDowell Mountain with WiFi, Fireplace, Washer, and Dryer

This Vacation Rental is a perfect summer getaway! Here are the Seasonal Weekly/Month rental rates for this unit(USD):

May-Sept: $536 weekly/ $1403 monthly;
October: $728 weekly/ $1521 monthly;
November: $840 weekly/ $1534 monthly;
December: $812 weekly/ $1610 monthly;
January: $1148 weekly/ 2722 monthly;
February: $1708 weekly/ $4656 monthly;
March: $1708 weekly/ $6832 monthly;
April: $1708 weekly/ $4656 monthly;

These are base rates and don't included taxes, fees, holiday or special event rates. These rates are subject to change. Please contact us with your travel dates and we will send you a quote. Restrictions Apply.

Fun Fresh, chic, new condo at Dakota in N Scottsdale. Master bedroom features a king bed, 2nd Bedroom has a queen bed. Both have full bathrooms with Tub/Shower combos. The unit is also equipped with multiple LED screen TVs. The unit has an assigned covered parking space as well as plenty of uncovered guest parking. Rentals over 21 days or more in April - Oct guests are required to pay a $500 utility deposit. Come enjoy what most visitors to Scottsdale only hope to. Stay in the Dakota Community, offered by Padzu.

Located in the heart of North Scottsdale, Dakota at McDowell Mountain Ranch offers luxury living close to an array of extraordinary shops, restaurants and entertainment. Play a round of golf at any of the challenging public golf courses or take a leisurely stroll on miles of lighted biking/walking paths connecting to the McDowell Mountain Preserve Trails. And with the Pima/Loop 101 Freeway just moments away, the entire Valley is within an easy commute. The community features 3 swimming pools, hot tubs, BBQs, and onsite GYM. All of our units proudly feature Lucid Memory Foam mattresses (new in 2018). Padzu is Scottsdales premier short term rental management company and we proudly manage 5 units here in the Dakota community. We offer both 1 and 2 bed rentals for your convenience.

Pets required registration before arrival and there is $150 pet rent fee for each pet. You will be required to pay a $125 - $250 cleaning fee depending on length of stay, $99 non-refundable damage waiver and a security deposit starting at $500. The length of your stay and the size of the unit will determine the amount of the security deposit.

The Security Deposit is to cover any electricity bills over $100/month. The owner will pay up to $100 of the bill. This is only applied to tenants whose stay is 25+ days during the summer months of May-October. Anything we do not use, we refund back to you after you check out.

(RLNE4012024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. have any available units?
15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. have?
Some of 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. is pet friendly.
Does 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. offer parking?
Yes, 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. offers parking.
Does 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. have a pool?
Yes, 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. has a pool.
Does 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15850 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. has units with dishwashers.
