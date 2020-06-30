All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
15841 N 102ND Place
15841 N 102ND Place

15841 N 102nd St · No Longer Available
Location

15841 N 102nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy beautiful backyard views of the wash & mountains from this 3 bedroom 2 bath, single story home available in an excellent McDowell Mountain Ranch community, Open and bright with a formal living and dining room as well as a spacious family area with soaring vaulted ceilings, tile floors and skylight. Gorgeous kitchen is a chefs dream with ss appliances, granite countertops, rich wood cabinetry and an island/breakfast bar. Bedrooms are bright and inviting, with clean plush carpet. The master includes an en-suite bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower and a walk in closet. The enclosed backyard features a covered patio with synthetic lawn and beautiful mountain views. Move-in ready. Close to schools, shopping and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

