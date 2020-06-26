All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

15841 N 102nd Pl

15841 North 102nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

15841 North 102nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
102nd Place - Property Id: 95035

Property is rented.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95035
Property Id 95035

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5456139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15841 N 102nd Pl have any available units?
15841 N 102nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15841 N 102nd Pl have?
Some of 15841 N 102nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15841 N 102nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15841 N 102nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15841 N 102nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15841 N 102nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15841 N 102nd Pl offer parking?
No, 15841 N 102nd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 15841 N 102nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15841 N 102nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15841 N 102nd Pl have a pool?
No, 15841 N 102nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15841 N 102nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 15841 N 102nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15841 N 102nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15841 N 102nd Pl has units with dishwashers.

