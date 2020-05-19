All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard

15550 East Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15550 East Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1042 · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Choice northeast Scottsdale area and a golfers paradise! This is the stunning Scottsdale home you have been searching for! This 3 bed 2 bath home has a great open floor plan, brand new flooring, beautifully remodeled backyard with gas fire pit, epoxy flooring in garage and so much more. You will be in a great location while having convenient access to park and 101 freeway. Washer/dryer hook ups are available. This won't last long! 1 cat allowed, no dogs.

Give us a call at 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard have any available units?
15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard have?
Some of 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 15550 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity