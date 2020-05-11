All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:16 AM

15345 N Scottsdale Road

15345 North Scottsdale Road · (602) 999-1543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15345 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Airpark

Price and availability

Studio

Unit PH26 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
media room
WAIVED APPLICATION FEES!* High rise luxury penthouse studio with views of Scottsdale Quarter! Light and bright floor plan with private interior bedroom area, private patio, large bathroom, high speed internet access, high ceilings, quartz counters, stainless appliances, wood floors and full size washer/dryer. Secured access building, gated parking. Pet-friendly with dog wash station! Resort amenities include infinity-edge salt-water pool and spa, clubhouse, media room , 24-hours fitness center, concierge services, business center, 24-hour maintenance and exclusive Scottsdale Quarter discounts and restaurant delivery service. Easy 101 access takes you anywhere in the valley. *Restrictions Apply. Shorter term leases available. Price/specials/availability subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15345 N Scottsdale Road have any available units?
15345 N Scottsdale Road has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15345 N Scottsdale Road have?
Some of 15345 N Scottsdale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15345 N Scottsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
15345 N Scottsdale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15345 N Scottsdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15345 N Scottsdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 15345 N Scottsdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 15345 N Scottsdale Road does offer parking.
Does 15345 N Scottsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15345 N Scottsdale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15345 N Scottsdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 15345 N Scottsdale Road has a pool.
Does 15345 N Scottsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 15345 N Scottsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15345 N Scottsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15345 N Scottsdale Road has units with dishwashers.
