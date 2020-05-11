15345 N Scottsdale Road

Amenities
WAIVED APPLICATION FEES!* High rise luxury penthouse studio with views of Scottsdale Quarter! Light and bright floor plan with private interior bedroom area, private patio, large bathroom, high speed internet access, high ceilings, quartz counters, stainless appliances, wood floors and full size washer/dryer. Secured access building, gated parking. Pet-friendly with dog wash station! Resort amenities include infinity-edge salt-water pool and spa, clubhouse, media room , 24-hours fitness center, concierge services, business center, 24-hour maintenance and exclusive Scottsdale Quarter discounts and restaurant delivery service. Easy 101 access takes you anywhere in the valley. *Restrictions Apply. Shorter term leases available. Price/specials/availability subject to change without notice.