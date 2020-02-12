Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
15249 N 92ND Place
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15249 N 92ND Place
15249 North 92nd Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
15249 North 92nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained, home in desirable 85260 Scottsdale! This is the best deal in the neighborhood! with a sparkling poolEasy access to the 101, restaurants, and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15249 N 92ND Place have any available units?
15249 N 92ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15249 N 92ND Place have?
Some of 15249 N 92ND Place's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15249 N 92ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
15249 N 92ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15249 N 92ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 15249 N 92ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 15249 N 92ND Place offer parking?
No, 15249 N 92ND Place does not offer parking.
Does 15249 N 92ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15249 N 92ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15249 N 92ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 15249 N 92ND Place has a pool.
Does 15249 N 92ND Place have accessible units?
No, 15249 N 92ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15249 N 92ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15249 N 92ND Place has units with dishwashers.
