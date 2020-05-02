Minutes from the Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter. No one behind you, VERY PRIVATE. Quiet neighborhood with a premium location. Walking distance to AJ's and Walgreens! Front and back yard service included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15248 N 93RD Place have any available units?
15248 N 93RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15248 N 93RD Place have?
Some of 15248 N 93RD Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15248 N 93RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
15248 N 93RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.