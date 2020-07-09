All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
15120 N 102ND Street
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

15120 N 102ND Street

15120 North 102nd Way · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

15120 North 102nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN RANCH! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BACKYARD ON MCDOWELL PARK AND EASY ACCESS TO TRAIL SYSTEM. QUICK & EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY. 2 COMMUNITY POOLS AND CLOSE TO SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC AND FITNESS CENTER.MOVE-IN-BY DECEMBER 23RD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15120 N 102ND Street have any available units?
15120 N 102ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15120 N 102ND Street have?
Some of 15120 N 102ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15120 N 102ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
15120 N 102ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15120 N 102ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 15120 N 102ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15120 N 102ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 15120 N 102ND Street offers parking.
Does 15120 N 102ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15120 N 102ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15120 N 102ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 15120 N 102ND Street has a pool.
Does 15120 N 102ND Street have accessible units?
No, 15120 N 102ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15120 N 102ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15120 N 102ND Street has units with dishwashers.

