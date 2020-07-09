THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN RANCH! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BACKYARD ON MCDOWELL PARK AND EASY ACCESS TO TRAIL SYSTEM. QUICK & EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY. 2 COMMUNITY POOLS AND CLOSE TO SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC AND FITNESS CENTER.MOVE-IN-BY DECEMBER 23RD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15120 N 102ND Street have any available units?
15120 N 102ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15120 N 102ND Street have?
Some of 15120 N 102ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15120 N 102ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
15120 N 102ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.