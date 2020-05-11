Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
15076 N 100TH Place
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15076 N 100TH Place
15076 North 100th Place
No Longer Available
Location
15076 North 100th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15076 N 100TH Place have any available units?
15076 N 100TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15076 N 100TH Place have?
Some of 15076 N 100TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15076 N 100TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15076 N 100TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15076 N 100TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15076 N 100TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 15076 N 100TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15076 N 100TH Place offers parking.
Does 15076 N 100TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15076 N 100TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15076 N 100TH Place have a pool?
No, 15076 N 100TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 15076 N 100TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15076 N 100TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15076 N 100TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15076 N 100TH Place has units with dishwashers.
