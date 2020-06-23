14775 N 90TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

GORGEOUS FORMER MODEL HOME RECENTLY UPDATED. (5/2018) Minutes to Kierland, Restaurants, Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson car shows, Spring Training, Top Rated Golf Courses and more! Tastefully furnished vacation home with relaxing Pebble Tec pool. 3rd bedroom is currently a nursery. Owner will convert to double bed if needed. Spacious master suite overlooks pool area and access to covered patio. 3 Flat screen TVs. Large open floor plan - newly painted white kitchen cabinets with center island and breakfast bar. Reverse Osmosis, all new appliances, two way wood burning fireplace. Front and backyard completely renovated to include pavers, additional patio area's, landscape lighting and newly planted foliage. Now leased through March 31, 2019.