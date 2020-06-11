All apartments in Scottsdale
14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 9:31 PM

14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive

14487 East Charter Oak Drive · (480) 980-4158
Location

14487 East Charter Oak Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Hidden Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,150

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3579 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Freshly painted interior and exterior. Enter this spacious, single level home (2004 build) through a private courtyard. Upgraded features include tile flooring throughout main living areas, a tasteful powder room, and a stacked stone fireplace in living room. The master suite is split from 3 other bedrooms, all which have ensuite baths. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances including a 6 burner gas range. An island with bar seating links the kitchen to the family room for excellent entertainment options. Enjoy dining al fresco on the pavered patio, then take a swim in the heated pool and spa. For all repairs, tenant will pay the home warranty service fee of $75. Pets: Lessor Approval of pets less than 15#.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive have any available units?
14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive have?
Some of 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive does offer parking.
Does 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive has a pool.
Does 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
