14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Freshly painted interior and exterior. Enter this spacious, single level home (2004 build) through a private courtyard. Upgraded features include tile flooring throughout main living areas, a tasteful powder room, and a stacked stone fireplace in living room. The master suite is split from 3 other bedrooms, all which have ensuite baths. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances including a 6 burner gas range. An island with bar seating links the kitchen to the family room for excellent entertainment options. Enjoy dining al fresco on the pavered patio, then take a swim in the heated pool and spa. For all repairs, tenant will pay the home warranty service fee of $75. Pets: Lessor Approval of pets less than 15#.