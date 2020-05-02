All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:05 PM

1425 North 85th Place

1425 North 85th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1425 North 85th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***1/2 off 1st full months rent!!***

Beautiful unit with fresh improvements ready for move in! All new hardwood flooring, modern cabinetry, fresh paint and brand new A/C unit for the Scottsdale heat. This unit will not last long, call today!

Additional pet rent required for any approved pets.

Tenant to pay minimum utility charge of $100/month. Owner reserves option to submeter unit.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 North 85th Place have any available units?
1425 North 85th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 1425 North 85th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1425 North 85th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 North 85th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 North 85th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1425 North 85th Place offer parking?
No, 1425 North 85th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1425 North 85th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 North 85th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 North 85th Place have a pool?
No, 1425 North 85th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1425 North 85th Place have accessible units?
No, 1425 North 85th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 North 85th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 North 85th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 North 85th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1425 North 85th Place has units with air conditioning.
