Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
14023 N Hayden Rd
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

14023 N Hayden Rd

14023 North Hayden Road · No Longer Available
Location

14023 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Paradise Valley Ranchos

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
New Listing! This unit was just completely remodeled. High end upgrades throughout, including Travertine Walk In Shower in Master Bathroom Ensuite. Wood Look Tile Floors and all new furniture. High ceilings make this unit even more gorgeous with light and airy feeling, plus a fabulous golf course view to enjoy while relaxing in the living area or on the patio. Amazing location, on the golf course and near the pool. 2nd floor condo, with no one above you.

Perfect area to enjoy all things that make Scottsdale fun! Beautifully furnished with coastal inspired decor, you will feel relaxed upon walking through the door. Luxurious towels and high thread count soft sheets await you, we have put superior touches throughout this condo, because that is what we would want when we stay somewhere. Walking distance to the Giants Spring Training Scottsdale Stadium!!

Walking distance or just a $4-6 uber ride to downtown and Old Town Scottsdale. Close to Scottsdale Stadium (home of the San Francisco Giants) for Spring Training. Great place to stay for the College Championships in January. So many golf courses within a few mile radius.

Walking distance to downtown/old town Scottsdale. Approx. $4-6 uber ride. Minimum 3 nights booking required.

Why stay in a hotel when you can enjoy the privacy of this beautiful condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths AND a full Kitchen, plus a huge patio with resort style furniture. The calming golf course outside the patio is another bonus feature. You wont want to leave :) This furnished rental is perfect for business travel, corporate housing, temporary/short term rentals, adjunct professors, traveling nurses and of course for vacations!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14023 N Hayden Rd have any available units?
14023 N Hayden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14023 N Hayden Rd have?
Some of 14023 N Hayden Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14023 N Hayden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14023 N Hayden Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14023 N Hayden Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14023 N Hayden Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14023 N Hayden Rd offer parking?
No, 14023 N Hayden Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14023 N Hayden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14023 N Hayden Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14023 N Hayden Rd have a pool?
Yes, 14023 N Hayden Rd has a pool.
Does 14023 N Hayden Rd have accessible units?
No, 14023 N Hayden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14023 N Hayden Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14023 N Hayden Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
