14023 N Hayden Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

New Listing! This unit was just completely remodeled. High end upgrades throughout, including Travertine Walk In Shower in Master Bathroom Ensuite. Wood Look Tile Floors and all new furniture. High ceilings make this unit even more gorgeous with light and airy feeling, plus a fabulous golf course view to enjoy while relaxing in the living area or on the patio. Amazing location, on the golf course and near the pool. 2nd floor condo, with no one above you.



Perfect area to enjoy all things that make Scottsdale fun! Beautifully furnished with coastal inspired decor, you will feel relaxed upon walking through the door. Luxurious towels and high thread count soft sheets await you, we have put superior touches throughout this condo, because that is what we would want when we stay somewhere. Walking distance to the Giants Spring Training Scottsdale Stadium!!



Walking distance or just a $4-6 uber ride to downtown and Old Town Scottsdale. Close to Scottsdale Stadium (home of the San Francisco Giants) for Spring Training. Great place to stay for the College Championships in January. So many golf courses within a few mile radius.



Walking distance to downtown/old town Scottsdale. Approx. $4-6 uber ride. Minimum 3 nights booking required.



Why stay in a hotel when you can enjoy the privacy of this beautiful condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths AND a full Kitchen, plus a huge patio with resort style furniture. The calming golf course outside the patio is another bonus feature. You wont want to leave :) This furnished rental is perfect for business travel, corporate housing, temporary/short term rentals, adjunct professors, traveling nurses and of course for vacations!!