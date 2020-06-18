All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 13921 E Gail Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
13921 E Gail Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

13921 E Gail Road

13921 East Gail Road · (480) 650-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13921 East Gail Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Paloma Paseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13921 E Gail Road · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Fully Upgraded 4 Bedroom Single Level Scottsdale Home - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + Den, Fully Upgraded, Single level home!! Great Location!! Enjoy the Desert Breeze & Mountain Views on this Large N/S Hillside Lot. Adjacent to Desert Common Areas. No Thru Traffic. Dead End Street. Mature Front Desert Landscaping. Backyard Grass, Long Covered Patio, Mountain Views all around!! Master Split, Inviting Great Room, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Flexible Den/Living Room, Big Kitchen with Exquisite Granite countertops with Island & Walk-In Pantry. Travertine/Tile Flooring, Newer Carpet, Recent Interior Paint. Dual Pane Windows w/Wood Sills, Ceiling Fans in all rooms, Close to Mayo, BASIS School, Desert Mountain High School, Fountain Hills!! MUST SEE!!

(RLNE2831503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13921 E Gail Road have any available units?
13921 E Gail Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13921 E Gail Road have?
Some of 13921 E Gail Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13921 E Gail Road currently offering any rent specials?
13921 E Gail Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13921 E Gail Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13921 E Gail Road is pet friendly.
Does 13921 E Gail Road offer parking?
No, 13921 E Gail Road does not offer parking.
Does 13921 E Gail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13921 E Gail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13921 E Gail Road have a pool?
No, 13921 E Gail Road does not have a pool.
Does 13921 E Gail Road have accessible units?
No, 13921 E Gail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13921 E Gail Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13921 E Gail Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13921 E Gail Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity