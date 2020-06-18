13921 E Gail Road

Amenities
Gorgeous Fully Upgraded 4 Bedroom Single Level Scottsdale Home - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + Den, Fully Upgraded, Single level home!! Great Location!! Enjoy the Desert Breeze & Mountain Views on this Large N/S Hillside Lot. Adjacent to Desert Common Areas. No Thru Traffic. Dead End Street. Mature Front Desert Landscaping. Backyard Grass, Long Covered Patio, Mountain Views all around!! Master Split, Inviting Great Room, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Flexible Den/Living Room, Big Kitchen with Exquisite Granite countertops with Island & Walk-In Pantry. Travertine/Tile Flooring, Newer Carpet, Recent Interior Paint. Dual Pane Windows w/Wood Sills, Ceiling Fans in all rooms, Close to Mayo, BASIS School, Desert Mountain High School, Fountain Hills!! MUST SEE!!
(RLNE2831503)