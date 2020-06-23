Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 13912 96 St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
13912 96 St
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:54 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13912 96 St
13912 N 96th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
13912 N 96th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Short term rental - fully furnished includes pots and pans linen cable WIFI - 2 car garage 2.5 bath 2 BR - Only Nov and Dec available - available after March 31, 2019 for entire year
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13912 96 St have any available units?
13912 96 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
Is 13912 96 St currently offering any rent specials?
13912 96 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13912 96 St pet-friendly?
No, 13912 96 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 13912 96 St offer parking?
Yes, 13912 96 St does offer parking.
Does 13912 96 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13912 96 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13912 96 St have a pool?
No, 13912 96 St does not have a pool.
Does 13912 96 St have accessible units?
No, 13912 96 St does not have accessible units.
Does 13912 96 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13912 96 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13912 96 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13912 96 St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College