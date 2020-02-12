13564 N 92ND Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wow! Absolutely gorgeous updated Scottsdale 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom patio home located in the highly sought after Scottsdale Hills community. Home features vaulted ceilings, custom saltillo tile flooring, all new high end carpeting, updated interior paint, expansive kitchen to living room transition, stainless steel/black appliances, cozy fireplace, master with huge walk in closet, private secluded lower level patio, 2 car garage, premium upper level balcony with breathtaking mountain views. Scottsdale Hills features a community pool and great location near schools, parks, shopping, and restaurants.