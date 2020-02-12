All apartments in Scottsdale
13564 N 92ND Way
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

13564 N 92ND Way

13564 North 92nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

13564 North 92nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wow! Absolutely gorgeous updated Scottsdale 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom patio home located in the highly sought after Scottsdale Hills community. Home features vaulted ceilings, custom saltillo tile flooring, all new high end carpeting, updated interior paint, expansive kitchen to living room transition, stainless steel/black appliances, cozy fireplace, master with huge walk in closet, private secluded lower level patio, 2 car garage, premium upper level balcony with breathtaking mountain views. Scottsdale Hills features a community pool and great location near schools, parks, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13564 N 92ND Way have any available units?
13564 N 92ND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13564 N 92ND Way have?
Some of 13564 N 92ND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13564 N 92ND Way currently offering any rent specials?
13564 N 92ND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13564 N 92ND Way pet-friendly?
No, 13564 N 92ND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13564 N 92ND Way offer parking?
Yes, 13564 N 92ND Way offers parking.
Does 13564 N 92ND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13564 N 92ND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13564 N 92ND Way have a pool?
Yes, 13564 N 92ND Way has a pool.
Does 13564 N 92ND Way have accessible units?
No, 13564 N 92ND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13564 N 92ND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13564 N 92ND Way has units with dishwashers.
