Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
13535 N 103RD Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13535 N 103RD Way
13535 North 103rd Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13535 North 103rd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
''FURNISHED'' RENTAL IS LOCATED IN MOUNTAINVIEW RANCH JUST MINUTES TO WESTWOLD, KIERLAND, SALT RIVER FIELDS/SPRING TRAINING MLB, TALKING STICK, AND MUCH MORE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13535 N 103RD Way have any available units?
13535 N 103RD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13535 N 103RD Way have?
Some of 13535 N 103RD Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13535 N 103RD Way currently offering any rent specials?
13535 N 103RD Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13535 N 103RD Way pet-friendly?
No, 13535 N 103RD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 13535 N 103RD Way offer parking?
No, 13535 N 103RD Way does not offer parking.
Does 13535 N 103RD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13535 N 103RD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13535 N 103RD Way have a pool?
Yes, 13535 N 103RD Way has a pool.
Does 13535 N 103RD Way have accessible units?
No, 13535 N 103RD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13535 N 103RD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13535 N 103RD Way has units with dishwashers.
