1326 N 71ST Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:43 AM

1326 N 71ST Street

1326 North 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1326 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Papago Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** BEAUTIFUL REMODELED SINGLE HOME IN SCOTTSDALE ** 4-BEDROOM ** 2-BATH HAS NEW CUSTOM DECOR ** DEN/OFFICE ** KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS NEWER CABINET WITH CENTER ISLAND AND BREAKFEST BAR ** NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES ** WOOD FLOOR ** NEWER ELECTRIC FIREPLACE ** CEILING FANS ** LIGHT BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN ** NEWER WASHER DRYER ** LARGE BACK YARD ** COVERED PATIO ** 1-CAR GARAGE.* RV GATE PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

