Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

13100 N 102ND Place

13100 North 102nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

13100 North 102nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Come see this beautifully remodeled home in highly popular Scottsdale Location. Beautiful new tile floors & new custom carpet. Freshly painted interior. This large home welcomes you w/living room w/bay windows & dining room with cathedral ceiling plus large family room with beautiful fireplace & stone mantle. Kitchen complete with newly upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops & stainless appliances + breakfast bar & bayed breakfast area. Convenient Downstairs Master Bedroom w/separate tub & large shower with double sinks. Also 3 more bedrooms and a loft upstairs. Back yard offers a sparkling play pool and nice covered patio area. Great Scottsdale location close to schools, shopping, restaurants & minutes from the 101 & Mayo Clinic. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE PURCHASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13100 N 102ND Place have any available units?
13100 N 102ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13100 N 102ND Place have?
Some of 13100 N 102ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13100 N 102ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
13100 N 102ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13100 N 102ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 13100 N 102ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13100 N 102ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 13100 N 102ND Place offers parking.
Does 13100 N 102ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13100 N 102ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13100 N 102ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 13100 N 102ND Place has a pool.
Does 13100 N 102ND Place have accessible units?
No, 13100 N 102ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13100 N 102ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13100 N 102ND Place has units with dishwashers.
