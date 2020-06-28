13100 N 102ND Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Come see this beautifully remodeled home in highly popular Scottsdale Location. Beautiful new tile floors & new custom carpet. Freshly painted interior. This large home welcomes you w/living room w/bay windows & dining room with cathedral ceiling plus large family room with beautiful fireplace & stone mantle. Kitchen complete with newly upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops & stainless appliances + breakfast bar & bayed breakfast area. Convenient Downstairs Master Bedroom w/separate tub & large shower with double sinks. Also 3 more bedrooms and a loft upstairs. Back yard offers a sparkling play pool and nice covered patio area. Great Scottsdale location close to schools, shopping, restaurants & minutes from the 101 & Mayo Clinic. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE PURCHASE