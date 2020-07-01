All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

13046 E CORRINE Drive E

13046 East Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13046 East Corrine Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
OFF MARKET TILL CORONA VIRUS GETS TAKEN CARE OF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have any available units?
13046 E CORRINE Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have?
Some of 13046 E CORRINE Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13046 E CORRINE Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
13046 E CORRINE Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13046 E CORRINE Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E offers parking.
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E has a pool.
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have accessible units?
No, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E has units with dishwashers.

