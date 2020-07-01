Rent Calculator
13046 E CORRINE Drive E
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM
1 of 34
13046 E CORRINE Drive E
13046 East Corrine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13046 East Corrine Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
OFF MARKET TILL CORONA VIRUS GETS TAKEN CARE OF
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have any available units?
13046 E CORRINE Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time.
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have?
Some of 13046 E CORRINE Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 13046 E CORRINE Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
13046 E CORRINE Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13046 E CORRINE Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E offers parking.
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E has a pool.
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have accessible units?
No, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 13046 E CORRINE Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13046 E CORRINE Drive E has units with dishwashers.
