Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 12894 N 95TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
12894 N 95TH Way
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12894 N 95TH Way
12894 North 95th Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
12894 North 95th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful single level split floorplan in awesome Sweetwater Ranch! Large great room with fireplace. . Washer, Dryer, Fridge Included. Community pool and tennis courts, lots of green areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12894 N 95TH Way have any available units?
12894 N 95TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12894 N 95TH Way have?
Some of 12894 N 95TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12894 N 95TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
12894 N 95TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12894 N 95TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 12894 N 95TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 12894 N 95TH Way offer parking?
No, 12894 N 95TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 12894 N 95TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12894 N 95TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12894 N 95TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 12894 N 95TH Way has a pool.
Does 12894 N 95TH Way have accessible units?
No, 12894 N 95TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12894 N 95TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12894 N 95TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College