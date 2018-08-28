All apartments in Scottsdale
12894 N 95TH Way
12894 N 95TH Way

12894 North 95th Way · No Longer Available
Location

12894 North 95th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful single level split floorplan in awesome Sweetwater Ranch! Large great room with fireplace. . Washer, Dryer, Fridge Included. Community pool and tennis courts, lots of green areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12894 N 95TH Way have any available units?
12894 N 95TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12894 N 95TH Way have?
Some of 12894 N 95TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12894 N 95TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
12894 N 95TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12894 N 95TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 12894 N 95TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12894 N 95TH Way offer parking?
No, 12894 N 95TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 12894 N 95TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12894 N 95TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12894 N 95TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 12894 N 95TH Way has a pool.
Does 12894 N 95TH Way have accessible units?
No, 12894 N 95TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12894 N 95TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12894 N 95TH Way has units with dishwashers.

