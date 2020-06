Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated pool hot tub

1259 N Granite Reef Available 07/01/20 "The Granite" in Old Town Scottsdale - FURNISHED Rental! - Beautiful town home in Old Town Scottsdale. Large bedrooms, new remodeled Tile/glass master bedroom shower. Tasteful decor that welcomes you in and makes you feel like you are at home. 5 Star kitchen. Dual King beds. Close to all major attractions in Scottsdale and Tempe including world famous golf courses and multiple spring training fields.



The Granite Reef condo is simply stunning with warm wood floors, granite counters and plush furniture. Condo includes 1 shaded carport spot to park in and is close to the community pool and spa. The home includes WIFI and cable TV. There is a large TV in the living room with a DVD player. Two of the rooms feature KING size beds and have TV's. The third bedroom had a full size bed.

2020 Now - December:



$1675/Month + tax .

Security Deposit = $1675

Non Refundable cleaning fee $200

Rent includes water/sewer/internet/cable.

Tenant responsible for electric.



Pricing for 2021 prime season is $5400/month Jan- April



No Pets Allowed



